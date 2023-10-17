Colts’ Grover Stewart suspended six games for violating the NFL’s PED policy

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 17: Grover Stewart #90 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NFL announced on Tuesday that defensive tackle Grover Stewart has been suspended without pay for the next six games.

The league cited a violation of the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances as the reason for his suspension.

Stewart will be eligible to return to the Colts’ active roster on Monday, Dec. 4 ahead of the team’s Week 14 matchup in Cincinnati against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

Stewart released a statement on social media, taking responsibility for his failed test.

“I want to apologize to the National Football League, the Colts organization, my teammates, our fans, and my family,” Stewart wrote. “I was surprised and disappointed to learn I had violated the policy. I respect the integrity of the game and would never purposefully put myself or the team in this kind of situation. I am responsible for what I put in my body, and I should have taken the proper steps to educate myself. I will learn from this moving forward, and I will take the appropriate measures to ensure this never happens again.”

Stewart is in his seventh season with the Colts and has been having a productive year for the Horseshoe. The 6-4, 315 lb defensive tackle registered 20 tackles, 2 tackles-for-loss, and 5 quarterback hits through his first six games of the season.

The suspension will come without pay, costing Stewart over $3 million this season.

As for the rest of the team, two straight home games are on the schedule as the Colts (3-3) host the Cleveland Browns (3-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m. before inviting the Saints to Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 29.

