Colts defeat Texans 27-20; switch to WISH-TV now for the Real Mechanical Postgame Show

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 20: Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans is tackled by Khari Willis #37 of the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Houston Texans 27-20 on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Switch to WISH-TV now for the Real Mechanical Postgame Show, with live podium interviews and analysis from Anthony Calhoun and our News 8 sports team.

LET'S TRY THIS AGAIN! Now, how would you grade Colts' performance against the Texans? — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) December 20, 2020

PREVIOUS:

After their trip to and win over the Raiders in the desert last weekend, the Colts returned to Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday.

The blue and white are looking to sweep the season series against the Texans.

Trending Headlines

The Colts managed to jump out to a 14-0 lead early but the Texans responded with a touchdown to make it 14-7. Then right before the end of the first half, Houston added a field goal, making it 14-10.

The Colts, at 9-4, currently occupy the sixth spot in the AFC playoff picture.

The 4-9 Texans have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.