Colts’ quarterback Anthony Richardson injured in first half against the Titans

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 08: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anthony Richardson took a hard hit by Harold Landry in the second quarter of the Colts home game against the Tennessee Titans and was later ruled out for the rest of the game.

Richardson was forced to leave with an apparent right shoulder injury, heading to the locker room after a brief moment in the medical tent.

Backup quarterback Garnder Minshew entered the game for the Colts.

Richardson was playing well before his exit, completing 9 of his 12 passes for 98 yards en route to a 10-6 lead before leaving the game.

He only carried the ball twice, with the ladder resulting in the shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor had a quiet first half in his return from injury.

The former All-Pro running back is on a snap count, only playing in a handful of plays as he eases his way back into the lineup.

Taylor had 4 carries for 13 yards while today’s starting running back, Zack Moss, had 6 carries for 84 yards and a 56-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

In relief, Minshew led the offense admirably.

The free-agent signee completed 3 of his 5 passes for 37 yards, but his final pass of the half was just out of reach of tight end Kylen Granson for what could’ve been a walk-in touchdown.

The Colts defense was able to hold the Titans in check, limiting Ryan Tannehill to just 91 passing yards on 9 completions.

Tennessee’s all-world running back Derrick Henry had just 23 yards and 6 carries.

