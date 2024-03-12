Colts re-sign Kenny Moore with historic contract

Veteran Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II, who's entering his seventh season in the NFL, will graduate from Valdosta State University on Saturday with a degree in organizational leadership. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are not done giving out large sums to keep their leaders in the locker room.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II will stay in Indy for another three years with a deal worth $30 million, according to ESPN. The contract makes Moore the highest-paid nickel back in NFL history — the 19th highest-paid cornerback currently in the NFL based on average annual earnings.

This will keep Moore in a Colts jersey through 2026, which will be his 10th season in the NFL. After a short stint as an undrafted rookie with the New England Patriots during the 2017 offseason, Moore came to the Colts and hasn’t taken a snap anywhere since.

Last offseason, Moore was emotional wondering if he’d be back in Indy for another year. He made it clear then that he doesn’t want to play for another team besides the Colts. Now general manager Chris Ballard has made that all but a sure thing.

Last season, Moore had 93 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. His biggest game came in Charlotte when he intercepted Panthers quarterback Bryce Young not once but twice, returning both for touchdowns. He also had an interception in the overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams in October.

Moore is the sixth Colt that Ballard has offered major contracts to in the last 24 hours. Most notably, receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and linebacker Zaire Franklin each are locked in for three more seasons. Elsewhere on defense, tackle Grover Stewart and edge rusher Tyquan Lewis got new contracts — Stewart for three years, Lewis for two.

Earlier Tuesday, the Colts agreed to a three-year, $7.5 million contract with punter Rigoberto Sanchez. Sanchez was an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He’s spent his entire seven-year NFL career in Indianapolis.

The start of the new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. when all these contracts will become official.