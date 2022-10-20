Indianapolis Colts

Ehlinger on relationship with Foles, promotion to Colts no. 2 quarterback

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger will be under center in a limited capacity as early as this Sunday against their AFC South rival Tennessee in Nashville.

Ehlinger leapfrogged veteran quarterback Nick Foles into Indianapolis’ back-up quarterback spot this past week, a move designed to expand Colts Head Coach Frank Reich’s playbook especially in short yardage situations.

“Last week there were a few situations that we had talked about, didn’t end up running them, so we’ll see what they want to do (this week),” Elhinger said.

This preseason Ehlinger dazzled in three appearances completing 24/29 passes for 289 yards and five total touchdowns. The former University of Texas standout did not commit a turnover, and posted a passer rating of 147.8.

Foles expects to be on the inactive list for gameday going forward, which certainly was not the pitch this offseason that lured the former Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl MVP to Indianapolis. Despite the decision Ehlinger believes nothing has changed between the two former West Lake High School (Austin, Tx) quarterbacks.

“I can’t say enough about how great of a man Nick (Foles) is,” Ehlinger said. “We went to the same high school so we have a great connection, and our relationship hasn’t changed one bit. We’re still messing around having a good time. The way that he’s handled it, I think that there’s no person that could have handled it any better than he has.”

Ehlinger has 18 career snaps and zero career pass attempts in the NFL, but that likely changes soon.