Free agent quarterback Joe Flacco signs with the Colts

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass against the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Browns QB and NFL Comeback Player of the Year winner Joe Flacco reached an agreement with the Indianapolis Colts, according to a social media post by NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Flacco signed a one-year deal worth up to $8.7 million, including $4.5 million guaranteed. Flacco was drafted 18th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2008 NFL Draft. Flacco played in Baltimore from 2008 to 2018, winning a Super Bowl championship and Super Bowl MVP during the 2012-2013 season. After the 2018 season, Flacco played for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets, serving as a spot starter and backup with both teams.

On Nov. 20, 2023, Flacco was signed to the Cleveland Browns practice squad following a season-ending injury to starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. He was named the starter for week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams after backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered a concussion. After being named the starter, Flacco experienced a resurgent year. He led the Browns to the playoffs after winning 4 out of 5 games, throwing 13 touchdowns against 8 interceptions, and throwing for 1,616 yards.

The Browns lost their Wild Card playoff game against the Houston Texans 45-14. Flacco threw for 307 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw two interceptions returned for touchdowns. After the season, Flacco was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year by the Associated Press, becoming the oldest player to win the award since Jim Martin won in 1963.