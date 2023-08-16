Jonathan Taylor absent from Colts’ training camp for personal matter

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts training camp practice on August 18, 2021 at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Colts’ star running back Jonathan Taylor is not currently practicing with the team as Indianapolis hosts Chicago for two days of joint practices this week.

“Taylor returned to Indianapolis to continue his rehab; however, he had a personal matter arise. He is not currently with the team, and the absence is excused,” the Colts said in a statement.

Taylor has been away from the team for an extended period of time to rehab his injured ankle while he looks for a new contract. Near the start of training camp, the running back requested a trade and has yet to suit up for the Colts since.

After getting treatment on his ankle away from team facilities, Taylor returned to rehab with the team this week, but remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. It is uncertain when he will return.

The Pro Bowl RB enters the final year of his rookie deal after scoring just 4 touchdowns while missing 6 games last year for the horseshoe.

