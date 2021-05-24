Indianapolis Colts

Manning, James to receive Hall of Fame rings during Sept. 19 game

ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 1: Quarterback Peyton Manning of the Indianapolis Colts listens to running back Edgerrin James #32 as they talk on the sideline during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium on October 1, 2000 in Orchard Park, New York. The Colts defeated the Bills 18-16. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James will be on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium during the upcoming season.

While they won’t be suiting up for the Colts, the pair of all-time NFL greats will receive their Hall of Fame rings during a Colts home game.

According to the Colts, the special ceremony will take place on Sept. 19, when the Colts host the Los Angeles Rams.

James, who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2020, and Manning, who is apart of the 2021 Hall of Fame class, will both be enshrined in August 2021.

In seven seasons with the Colts, James racked up more than 9,200 rushing yards and 64 touchdowns. He also caught 356 passes for 2,839 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Manning, in 13 seasons with the blue and white, threw for nearly 55,000 yards and 399 touchdowns, guiding the Colts to a victory in Super Bowl XLI over the Chicago Bears.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.