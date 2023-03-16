NFL reports Colts to sign QB Gardner Minshew

Gardner Minshew #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 8, 2019. in Baltimore. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Mississippi native who’s quarterbacked for Jacksonville and Philadelphia will be coming to the Indianapolis Colts.

The team agreed to terms with quarterback Gardner Minshew on a one-year, $3.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that the $3.5 million is fully guaranteed, and Minshew can earn up to $5.5 million with incentives.

The Colts had not yet confirmed the news Thursday night.

The move came just a day after the Colts formally released quarterback Matt Ryan.

News 8 Colts Insider Zak Keffer of The Atlantic tweeted that the move likely means the team will move off its remaining quarterback Nick Foles, as was expected.

The NFL reports the signing will reunite Colts rookie head coach Shane Steichen with the quarterback after the two spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 26-year-old played in 23 Jaguars games in 2019 and 2020, and in 10 games, including a playoff matchup, for the Eagles in 2021 and 2022. In his career, he’s had eight wins and 16 loses.

“Minshew, who threw for 663 yards and three touchdowns in five (regular season) appearances last season, could be a backup with some oomph off the bench or compete to be a stopgap starter if/when the Colts select a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. Indy currently holds the No. 4 overall pick,” reported NFL digital content editor Grant Gordon.

Before joining the NFL, he played for Northwest Mississippi Community College, East Carolina and then in 2018 for Washington State.