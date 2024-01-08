Search
Opponents set for Indianapolis Colts’ 2024 season

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 17: Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
by: Andrew Chernoff
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts now know who their opponents are for the upcoming regular season.

Because this regular season in the books, next year’s opponents have been set.

Since the Colts (9-8) finished in third place in the AFC South, they will play games against the Pittsburgh Steelers (AFC North), the Denver Broncos (AFC West), and the New York Giants (NFC East). All three of those teams finished in third place in their respective divisions.

Here’s a look at the Colts’ home game opponents for the upcoming season:

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Chicago Bears
  • Detroit Lions
  • Houston Texans
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Tennessee Titans

Meanwhile, here are the Colts’ road opponents:

  • Denver Broncos
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Houston Texans
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • New England Patriots
  • New York Giants
  • New York Jets
  • Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis had already known that it, along with the rest of the teams in the AFC South, would play the AFC East and NFC North this upcoming season.

The schedule will be announced at a later date.

