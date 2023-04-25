POLL: Who should the Colts pick in Thursday’s NFL draft?

A streetcar arrives at Union Station, home of the 2023 NFL Draft, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The draft will run from April 27-29. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the NFL Draft just days away and mock drafts and GMs running wild, we want to know, who should the Colts pick?

Do the Colts fill the much needed quarterback position, do they go with the best defensive player or do they go completely off script?

The NFL draft is a three-day bonanza in Kansas City, Missouri, starting Thursday night.

The first round Thursday starts at 8 p.m. EDT. The second and third rounds are on Friday starting at 7 p.m. EDT. The fourth through seventh rounds are on Saturday starting at 12 p.m. EDT.

The Panthers have the No. 1 pick in the draft after making a trade with the Chicago Bears.

After that, the Houston Texans select at No. 2, while the Arizona Cardinals are No. 3. The Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) and Seattle Seahawks (No. 5) round out the top 5.

The Panthers are expected to take a quarterback with the top selection. The candidates include Young, Stroud, Levis and Richardson.

So who should the Colts pick?

What does the coach say?

“You want to find out as much information as you can on all these prospects and go through that process. If that means calling as many people as you can to find out that information, that’s what you’ve got to do,” Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen said recently. “Then, going back and watching the tape over and over again because again, there’s not a crystal ball to like, ‘Hey, this guy is a guarantee, right?”

Colts GM Chris Ballard is keeping his choice close to the vest.

What do YOU say?

Will it be gunslinger and Kentucky Wildcat Will Levis?

2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young?

How about the unpolished but talented Anthony Richardson of Florida?

The prototypical pocket passer C.J. Stroud of Ohio State?

Do the Colts go rogue and draft the best defensive football player in the draft, Jalen Carter of Georgia?

Or, will the Colts do something completely different?

Vote now, who should the Colts pick?