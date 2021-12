Indianapolis Colts

Quenton Nelson put on COVID-19 list ahead of Christmas Day game

Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts leaves the field after warmups before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville. (Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quenton Nelson is out for Saturday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

The Colts will be without three of their starting five starting offensive linemen for the Christmas Day game.

The projected starting offensive line is RT Smith, RG Chris Reed, C Danny Pinter, LG Matt Pryor and LT Fisher.

Pryor made 10 starts at left guard with the Philadelphia Eagles last season.