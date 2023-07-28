Severe weather forces Colts to move Friday training camp practice indoors

Indianapolis Colts players participate in training camp at Grand Park at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana, on July 26, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Severe weather prompted the Indianapolis Colts to move Friday’s 10 a.m. training camp practice session indoors.

Instead of working out on the field at Grand Park Sports Campus, Colts players will be inside the Grand Park Events Center.

Due to limited space, only the first 750 fans in line with a ticket at the main entrance to the Events Center will receive a wristband to get in. All fans, including children, will need a wristband to enter. Fans may download free tickets at Colts.com/camp.

Wristbands will be distributed beginning at 9:30 a.m. Doors will not open before 9:45 a.m.

No re-entry will be permitted.

Complimentary parking will be available today in Lot C for the first 750 fans only. Fans should enter Lot C via Grand Park Blvd. Fans who pre-purchased a parking pass for Friday may email Rachel Nelson for more information.

The team will not be able to sign autographs before or after practice due to space constraints and Colts City will be closed.

Free bottled water will be available upon entry, while supplies last. Outside food and beverages are not permitted.

For security purposes, the NFL’s “clear bag policy” will be in effect.

