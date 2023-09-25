What Matt Gay’s teammates are saying about the kicker’s historic performance

BALTIMORE (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts kicker Matt Gay had himself a game on Sunday.

Gay kicked the game-winning 53-yard field goal in overtime to give the Colts a 22-19 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

“He was on fire,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “Glad we got him. [He’s a] great kicker, obviously, and he proved that today.”

The game-winning kick was not the only big kick Gay made on Sunday. In fact, he was five-for-five on field goal attempts, four of which were from 50+ yards.

“That boy [Matt Gay] was nailing them, you know what I mean?” said Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin. “People underestimate the power of the kicking game.”

Gay is now the first kicker in NFL history to make four field goals of 50+ yards in a game.

“He was incredible,” Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said. “I mean, he just saved the day. Superhero cape, and he just did it all today.”

Gay is now 6-of-6 on field goal attempts this season. Overall, he has accounted for 26 points.

His teammates have had confidence in Gay all season long and that continued this weekend inside M&T Bank Stadium.

“I’m happy that he’s with us,” Colts defensive end Samson Ebukam told News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff. “And I’ve known him since he was on the Rams. We’ve been friends for quite a while. Once there was an opportunity to shine, I knew that he was going to make that kick.”

Gay signed with the Colts this past offseason. He reportedly signed the largest free-agent deal for a kicker in NFL history.

With Sunday’s victory, the Colts improved to 2-1 on the season and are now atop the AFC South standings.

The Colts will go for their third straight win when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EDT inside Lucas Oil Stadium.