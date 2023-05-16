Indy Eleven acquires major league women’s professional franchise as part of USL Super League

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Eleven will join the USL Super League, a new women’s professional soccer league, starting next fall.

Indy Eleven announced Tuesday it will compete in the league beginning in August 2024.

The Eleven will be one of 10-12 markets as pioneering members of this first-division league in women’s soccer.

“I could not be more excited to bring the USL Super League to Indiana,” Indy Eleven Founder and Chairman Ersal Ozdemir said. “Our focus and commitment to women’s soccer was part of our vision and mission from day one. To create opportunities for girls and women in soccer is so important and we have been driven to, not only, provide those opportunities but to do so at the highest level. The USL Super League launching as a First Division, Top Tier, Elite major league puts it on par with the top levels of soccer across the globe. Our national team consistently dominates on the world stage, and we are invested in solidifying the foundation of soccer in the United States and in Indiana to make sure we continue to develop next level talent. I’m thrilled to have Indy Eleven play such an important part of this growth.”

Indy Eleven has previously taken part in the USL W League, going undefeated (10-0-2) in its inaugural regular season in 2022.

The Eleven says they have the goal of addressing the opportunity gap between men’s and women’s professional soccer in the U.S. and building success in the world-class U.S. Women’s National Team to help grow talent and contribute to this success.

Additional markets that will take part in the inaugural season are expected to be announced. As well as markets included for future expansions.

Initial Markets for Inaugural 2024 Season:

Charlotte, N.C.-

Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

Lexington, Ky.

Phoenix, Ariz.

Spokane, Wash.

Tampa Bay, Fla.

Tucson, Ariz.

Washington, D.C.

Initial Markets for Subsequent Seasons (pending completion of a stadium project):