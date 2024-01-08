Indy Eleven names Sean McAuley as head coach

The Indy Eleven on Monday named Sean McAuley as the fifth head coach in club history. (Provided Photo/Indy Eleven)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Eleven on Monday named Sean McAuley as the fifth head coach in club history.

McAuley takes over for Mark Lowry, who stepped down as head coach in November after two seasons with the team. He comes to Indianapolis having previously served as the interim head coach, and as an assistant, at MLS-side Minnesota United FC.

“After an extensive search that produced an unparcelled number of talented candidates from around the world, including a pool from more than 25 countries, we believed Sean’s experience as both a coach and player at the highest levels of soccer in the United States and Europe made him the top choice to lead our club starting in 2024 and beyond,” Greg Stremlaw, president and CEO of Indy Eleven, said in a release.

“Sean’s proven ability to help lead championship-caliber teams, produce a culture of excellence and develop top players at the professional level will help us achieve our objectives on the field and make Indy Eleven a consistent force in the USL Championship.”

At Minnesota, McCauley helped the club to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons, including a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2020.

The Sheffield, England, native also served as an assistant coach with the Portland Timbers — including an MLS Cup-winning run in 2015 — and Orlando City.

As a player, McAuley opened his 15-year senior career with Manchester United in 1990 and played with clubs in the U.S., England, and Scotland, as well as the U21 Scottish National Team.

“I am delighted to take on the position of head coach at Indy Eleven,” McAuley said in a release. “It’s clear that Indy Eleven has a loyal and passionate fan base and I am committed to giving our supporters a team to be proud of.”

The Indy Eleven will start the 2024 campaign on the road at Oakland Roots SC on March 9 and Memphis 901 FC on March 16.

The Boys in Blue will welcome Sacramento Republic FC to IUPUI Carroll Stadium for their home opener on March 23.

Season ticket packages and new season ticket packages are on sale now, as well as deposits for group tickets and hospitality areas. Click here for more information.

The Boys in Blue have announced 10 returners for the upcoming season and have signed a pair of defenders in Aedan Stanley (The Miami FC) and Danny Barbir (Oakland Roots SC).

As of Monday, the Indy Eleven roster includes:

Goalkeepers (1): Yannik Oettl

Defenders (6): Danny Barbir, Younes Boudadi, Callum Chapman-Page, Adrian Diz Pe, Macauley King, Aedan Stanley

Midfielders (4): Jack Blake, Cam Lindley, Aodhan Quinn, Diego Sanchez

Forwards (1): Sebastian Guenzatti

Think what you have what it takes to play for the Indy Eleven? Men’s open tryouts are Jan. 25-26. Click here to learn more and sign up.