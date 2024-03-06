Siblings to play together for Indy Eleven this season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Eleven on Wednesday announced the signing of a midfielder who has a familiar last name.

The club has signed Ethan O’Brien for the upcoming USL Championship season.

O’Brien now joins his brother, Josh O’Brien, as players on Indy Eleven’s roster.

Ethan O’Brien played college soccer at the University of Notre Dame. He played in 46 matches during his time with the Fighting Irish. He scored three goals and had seven assists.

He served as a captain for the Fighting Irish during the 2023 season. Last year, he scored one goal and had two assists.

Earlier this year, his brother Josh, who is a defender, signed with Indy Eleven on Feb. 1.

Prior to joining Indy Eleven, Josh O’Brien played in 10 matches with Hamilton Academical FC across League One and Scottish FA Cup matches after being acquired in August 2023.

Ethan and Josh are one of ten sets of brothers to have played alongside each other in the USL Championship. The others are listed below:

Charlotte Independence – Alex and Enzo Martinez

LA Galaxy II – Jose and Jaime Villarreal

Louisville City FC – Elijah and Joshua Wynder

OKC Energy FC – Miguel and Daniel Gonzalez

Orange County SC – Milan and Brian Iloski

Sporting Kansas City II – Kavon and Kaveh Rad

Sporting Kansas City II – Christian and Cam Duke

Tampa Bay Rowdies – Conner and Ian Antley

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 – Michael and Matthew Baldisimo

Terms of O’Brien’s deal will not be disclosed, per club policy. Status is pending league and federation approval.

Indy Eleven begins its regular season at Oakland Roots SC on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. EDT.

The boys in blue’s first home match is set for March 23 against Sacramento Republic FC.

Tune into WISH-TV on Friday at 6:30 p.m. EDT to watch “All ACcess Indy: Indy Eleven” as News 8 Sports previews the upcoming season.