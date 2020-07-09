Watch Indy Eleven’s 2020 season on WISH-TV & MyINDY-TV 23

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — Don’t worry soccer fans, Indy Eleven is partnering up with WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 to air the team’s 2020 soccer season.

Starting July 11, 14 of the team’s remaining 15 United Soccer League (USL) Championships matches will be broadcast through WISH. The team will play at Lucas Oil Stadium, with kickoff taking place at 7 p.m.

“With WISH’s increased reach throughout the state, we are excited to partner in bringing increased coverage to the Eleven to more fans across Indiana in 2020,” Greg Stremlaw, Indy Eleven Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.

Indy Eleven and WISH-TV have partnered for the team’s first six seasons, and won’t stop in 2020. Soccer fans will also get the added bonus of four of the team’s road contests.

“We’re pleased to continue our partnership for the seventh season in a row, and look forward to another exciting season with Indy Eleven,” said DuJuan McCoy, owner, president, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting. “We are further excited to continue bringing professional USL Championship soccer to the homes of Central Indiana viewers as part of our local sports line-up.”

Returning for another season in the broadcast booth, fans will get play-by-plays by man Greg Rakestraw and color analyst Brad Hauter. On top of that, Tupelo Raycom, A Gray Television Company, will cover game day broadcast production.

Below is the full listing of the 14-game local broadcast schedule: