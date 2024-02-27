Indy prepares for hosting its 37th NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two weeks after tipping off NBA All-Star Weekend, Indianapolis is ready to host yet another pro sport for another league-wide event, this time one that’s a bit more familiar.

Starting Thursday, the NFL Combine will take over Lucas Oil Stadium and downtown, returning for its 37th year. It’s already set to return for 2025.

Visit Indy expects a $10 million boost to the local economy from the event.

The tourism group also predicts 40,000 people to travel to town over the combine’s four days.

Senior Communications Manager for Visit Indy, Clare Clark, says people will be spending money in hotels, restaurants, and shops, providing some valuable exposure.

“This is what the city gets jazzed up about,” Clark said. “We’re excited to welcome not only residents but visitors to Indianapolis for maybe the first time for some of those key events that we host. The combine is one that’s been consistent in the city and we’re happy to have NFL back.”

Among the visitors are the league’s top prospects coming to work out for coaches and front-office executives looking to improve their chances in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Also returning this year is the NFL Combine Experience. Fans can take part in some of the same tests the prospects will face themselves, like the 40-yard dash and vertical jump.

They can also win tickets to this year’s NFL Draft in Detroit or next year’s Superbowl in New Orleans.

Clark says sports tourism is what the city does best.

“We are a city that is welcoming,” Clark said. “That’s attractive to these big events like the NFL Combine. When they come into the city, they see how Indianapolis hosts, they see how the local community rallies behind all of the conventions [and] all of the big sporting events.”

Fans can get into the fan experience and the combine for free, but they must sign up and download the NFL One Pass app to reserve their spots.

The action all starts right Thursday at 1 p.m.