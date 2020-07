Dixon wins GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 04: Scott Dixon, driver of the #9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, warms up prior to the NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 04, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Scott Dixon has won the 2020 GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The win marks the first time Dixon has won the first two races of an IndyCar season. The victory also marks Dixon’s 48th career win.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.