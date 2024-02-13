Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Looking for action during NBA All-Star Game weekend? Here’s a list of events

NBA All-Star Game weekend events across all price points

by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Basketball is taking over the Circle City for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game weekend.

People looking for last-minute tickets may see an increase in prices for some events, but don’t worry! News 8 has the details on what you need to know about obtaining your tickets, and events you can attend all weekend that won’t break the bank.

Gametime, the leading app/site for last-minute tickets, released pricing information — including taxes and fees — for the main events for All-Star Weekend.

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

  • Lowest-priced/Get-in seats: $40 each.
  • Top-priced seats: $768 each.

NBA Rising Stars Game

  • Lowest-priced/Get-in seats: $73 each.
  • Top-priced seats: $1,138.

All-Star Saturday Night

  • Lowest-priced/Get-in seats: $251 each.
  • Top-priced seats: $1,815.

All-Star Game

  • Lowest-priced/Get-in seats: $670 each.
  • Top-priced seats: $1,860 each.

Thursday All-Star Game weekend official events

Thursday parties and events

Friday All-Star Game weekend official events

Friday parties and events

Saturday All-Star Game weekend official events

Saturday parties and events

Sunday All-Star Game weekend official events

Sunday parties and events

Is there an event we missed? Email at newsdesk@wishtv.com so it can be added to the list.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘UnPHILtered’: ‘All INdiana Politics’ team...
Political News /
Rural emergency medical team touts...
Health Spotlight /
Butler nearly upsets No. 4...
Sports /
Democrat Tom Suozzi wins New...
Political News /
No. 23 Indiana State falls...
College Basketball /
Report: CDC to ease COVID-19...
Coronavirus /
New Indianapolis police chief: ‘Last...
Crime Watch 8 /
Police testify at trial for...
I-Team 8 /