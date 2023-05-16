Major change in high school basketball rules to take effect next season

A basketball on a basketball court at an Indianapolis park. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Federation of State High School Associations announced Monday that a major rule change regarding free throws will take effect next season.

The NFHS said in a release, “Beginning next year, high school basketball teams will shoot two free throws for common fouls when in the “bonus.” This change to Rule 4-8-1 eliminates the one-and-one scenario and sets new foul limits each quarter for awarding the bonus free throw.”

The release also says that teams will reach the bonus throw when the opposing team commits five fouls in each quarter. Previously, the rule said the bonus throw was awarded when the opposing team “committed seven fouls in a half and two foul shots when 10 fouls were committed each half.”

Team fouls will reset at the end of the quarter, the rule says.

NFHS Director of Sports and liaison to the Basketball Rules Committee Lindsey Atkinson says the change comes from after data released showed higher injury rates during rebound situations.

“Additionally, resetting the fouls each quarter will improve game flow and allow teams to adjust their play by not carrying foul totals to quarters two and four,” Atkinson said.

The rules were adopted during the NFHS meeting on April 24 – 26 and approved by the NFHS board of directors.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced Monday that they will be adopting the NFHS’ new rule in the next season.