3rd-grader’s art on Peyton Manning cleats to benefit St. Vincent Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A young student helped create a design that former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning wore on his cleats.

It was all part of the NFL initiative called My Cause My Cleats.

Meet Leanor Formo, a third-grader at Rosa Parks Elementary School and a former patient at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, who expresses herself through art.

The cleats she designed are being auctioned to raise money for the St. Vincent Foundation. The bidding by 9:20 p.m. Monday had hit $2,510.

