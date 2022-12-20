Monday Night Football

3rd-grader’s art on Peyton Manning cleats to benefit St. Vincent Foundation

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A young student helped create a design that former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning wore on his cleats.

It was all part of the NFL initiative called My Cause My Cleats.

Meet Leanor Formo, a third-grader at Rosa Parks Elementary School and a former patient at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, who expresses herself through art.

The cleats she designed are being auctioned to raise money for the St. Vincent Foundation. The bidding by 9:20 p.m. Monday had hit $2,510.

WISH-TV will air the Colts game against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8 p.m. Dec. 26.

(Provided Photo/NFL My Cause My Cleats)

