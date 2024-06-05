Mooresville’s Hogan Denny Wins Indiana baseball Gatorade Player of The Year

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Mooresville High School two-way star Hogan Denny has been named Indiana baseball Gatorade Player of the Year.

The honor came after Denny tore it up this season, hitting .473 with 38 RBIs, scoring 37 runs, and 10 home runs. On the mound, he’s 2-0 with 10 saves, a 0.94 ERA, and 52 strikeouts in 29⅔ innings.

“Being blessed by God with the opportunity to be named Gatorade Player of the Year is mind blowing,” Denny told News 8’s Phil Sanchez via text. “I really feel like my hard work is paying off by being recognized as the best player in Indiana this year.”

Denny also excelled on the football field for the Pioneers. As starting quarterback during his senior year, Denny passed for 2,422 yards and 23 touchdowns, but he has committed to play baseball at IU. Denny’s Pioneers will host New Palestine in the Class 4A semi-state semifinals on Saturday.

“I’m so thankful,” Denny said. “This year has been nothing but amazing. Playing with all of my friends and making memories that will last beyond the season is special. Just enjoying the last year of high school baseball with my friends who I grew up with before furthering my baseball career in college and potentially the draft is something that I just thank God for. I’ve been blessed with so many wonderful opportunities, and I am just trying to take it all in while striving for a state championship.”

Denny will play catcher for the Indiana Hoosiers next season, and according to a number of scouting services, he could hear his name called in the Major League Baseball Draft in July.