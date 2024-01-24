Big name plans return to Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Andretti will once again be racing in the Month of May.

Marco Andretti announced Tuesday that he will attempt to qualify for his 19th Indianapolis 500 this May, with the support of Andretti Global and main sponsor MAPEI.

“I’m coming back for my 19th,” Andretti said on X. “Hopefully, we can have a good one.”

Andretti has started in every Indy 500 since 2006, when he had the best finish of his career on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. That year he finished second behind Sam Hornish Jr., which was also good enough to earn him the Rookie of the Year of the 90th running of the storied race at just 19-years-old.

Since then, Andretti has had an up and down history with the 500. He’s finished third three more times: 2008, 2010, 2014. He even earned the pole in the fanless, COVID-delayed race at the end of August 2020. Andretti’s last top 10 finish came in 2017, ending the race 12th.

Andretti will race in the No. 98 Mapei/Curb Honda this May.

“It’s exciting for us to bring MAPEI into the Andretti family and provide them with their first experience in racing and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” Michael Andretti, the chief executive officer and chairman of Andretti Global, said in a statement. “It’s apparent that MAPEI shares our passion for maximizing performance and achievement, which will show through our partnership goals. The Indianapolis 500 is a marquee event, and we’re honored to welcome a new brand as the primary partner on the No. 98 at the ‘500.’”

Mapei will also be an official sponsor of Kyle Kirkwood’s No. 27 AutoNation Honda for the full IndyCar Series, beginning March 10 with the Firestone Grand Prix in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for May 26. Penske’s Josef Newgarden will defend his 2023 crown.