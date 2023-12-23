IndyCar team hoping to make a difference for Indianapolis animals

David Malukas hanging out with a dog on Dec. 11 at an unwrapping party for the Indianapolis Animal Care Serivces (Photo courtesy: Arrow McLaren)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s always important to give back, especially during this time of year.

This holiday season, the NTT IndyCar Series team of Arrow McLaren is teaming up with Indianapolis Animal Care Services in order to bring awareness to the animal shelter.

“This shelter and community could use a lot of your help, whether that’s donations, time, or just coming by to say hi to the animals,” said Arrow McLaren driver Alexander Rossi.

Rossi was one of the drivers who has spent time at the animal shelter this month, meeting some people at the facility, walking some of the dogs, and just hanging out with some of the animals.

Another one of the team’s drivers who spent time at Indianapolis Animal Care Services was David Malukas.

The following photos were shared by the team on X during a visit to Indianapolis Animal Care Services on Dec. 11:

(Provided Photos/Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team via X)

“We’re just very grateful for their (Arrow McLaren) partnership and for their support,” said Indianapolis Animal Care Services Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl.

Trennepohl is hoping that the partnership draws attention to the overcrowding at the shelter.

“They’ve (Arrow McLaren) been collecting donations throughout the holiday season for the shelter and for Friends of Indy Animals,” Trennepohl said. “And those are things that will provide enrichment and comfort items for our animals while they wait for their homes at the shelter. That allows us to use our budget to do things that the public can’t buy for us.”

The NTT IndyCar Series team is trying to make a difference in the lives of the animals, and it continues to put videos out there asking for help and donations.

“It doesn’t matter if you get a puppy, but volunteer, food, everything goes a long way, even if it’s just the tinniest of little bits,” Arrow McLaren driver Pato O’Ward said in a video released on the team’s Facebook page.

To learn more about Indianapolis Animal Care Services, click here.