Memorial in Brownsburg honors former racing promoter

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — The Hendricks County town of Brownsburg on Tuesday unveiled a memorial that honors a legendary racing fan Dick Jordan.

The Indiana Racing Memorial Association says the memorial serves as a reminder of the significant contribution of Jordan to the sport of racing over a six-decade career working for the United States Auto Club (USAC), and tirelessly promoting the sport of racing.

They say the memorial also highlights the importance of preserving the history and legacy of Indiana’s rich racing heritage.

Mark Eutsler, co-founder of the association, said “As I said, not only was he a kind and humble man, a helpful man, he was so well respected by fans, drivers, and team owners and the entire racing community. I’ve never heard a bad word spoken about Dick, and you can’t say that about many people.”

The memorial is at Arbuckle Commons on North Green Street.

Racer Tony Stewart donated the memorial.

Jordan, an Indianapolis native, died in August 2019 at age 74, his obituary says.

In 2023, the Brownsburg town government and the racing association partnered to develop the Brownsburg Racing Memorial Trail to celebrate motorsports history.