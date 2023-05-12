Qualifying results for 2023 GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From the NTT IndyCar series, here are official results of Friday’s qualifying for Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course:
- 1. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 01:09.3321 (126.643 mph)
- 2. (6) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 01:09.3348 (126.638)
- 3. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 01:09.3780 (126.559)
- 4. (30) Jack Harvey, Honda, 01:09.4220 (126.479)
- 5. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 01:09.5422 (126.260)
- 6. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 01:09.6292 (126.102)
- 7. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 01:09.4419 (126.442)
- 8. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:09.4711 (126.389)
- 9. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:09.4757 (126.381)
- 10. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 01:09.5471 (126.251)
- 11. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 01:09.6148 (126.128)
- 12. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:10.1872 (125.100)
- 13. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:09.8402 (125.721)
- 14. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 01:09.8375 (125.726)
- 15. (29) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 01:09.8676 (125.672)
- 16. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 01:09.9899 (125.452)
- 17. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 01:09.9625 (125.502)
- 18. (28) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 01:10.0747 (125.301)
- 19. (60) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 01:10.2625 (124.966)
- 20. (18) David Malukas, Honda, 01:10.2562 (124.977)
- 21. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 01:10.2669 (124.958)
- 22. (51) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 01:10.2747 (124.944)
- 23. (55) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 01:10.5181 (124.513)
- 24. (77) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 01:10.2920 (124.913)
- 25. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 01:10.5424 (124.470)
- 26. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 01:10.3509 (124.809)
- 27. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 01:10.5879 (124.390)