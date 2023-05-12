Search
Qualifying results for 2023 GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From the NTT IndyCar series, here are official results of Friday’s qualifying for Saturday’s GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course:

  • 1. (45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 01:09.3321 (126.643 mph)
  • 2. (6) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 01:09.3348 (126.638)
  • 3. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 01:09.3780 (126.559)
  • 4. (30) Jack Harvey, Honda, 01:09.4220 (126.479)
  • 5. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 01:09.5422 (126.260)
  • 6. (27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 01:09.6292 (126.102)
  • 7. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 01:09.4419 (126.442)
  • 8. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:09.4711 (126.389)
  • 9. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:09.4757 (126.381)
  • 10. (7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 01:09.5471 (126.251)
  • 11. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 01:09.6148 (126.128)
  • 12. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:10.1872 (125.100)
  • 13. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:09.8402 (125.721)
  • 14. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 01:09.8375 (125.726)
  • 15. (29) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 01:09.8676 (125.672)
  • 16. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 01:09.9899 (125.452)
  • 17. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 01:09.9625 (125.502)
  • 18. (28) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 01:10.0747 (125.301)
  • 19. (60) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 01:10.2625 (124.966)
  • 20. (18) David Malukas, Honda, 01:10.2562 (124.977)
  • 21. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 01:10.2669 (124.958)
  • 22. (51) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 01:10.2747 (124.944)
  • 23. (55) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 01:10.5181 (124.513)
  • 24. (77) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 01:10.2920 (124.913)
  • 25. (78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 01:10.5424 (124.470)
  • 26. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 01:10.3509 (124.809)
  • 27. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 01:10.5879 (124.390)

