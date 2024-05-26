Three car crash on the first lap of the Indy 500

Marcus Ericsson talks to the media following his crash on lap one of the 2024 Indianapolis 500. (WISH Photo/Angela Moryan)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It didn’t take long for the first yellow flag of the race. It was on the first turn of the first lap, to be exact. Tom Blomqvist went too low on the first turn, spinning out. His car began to spin and ultimately went right into the path of 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, taking them both out. Pietro Fittipaldi was also involved in the crash.

All three drivers are done for the race.

“It’s just very frustrating,” Ericsson said. “I mean, we had a good start and then there’s one car spinning in turn one and of course it’s the car that’s right in front of me. I can’t believe it. It’s just so frustrating and I’m struggling to find words.”

This story will be updated