Watch latest episode of ‘100 Days to Indy’ Thursday night on WISH-TV!

(Image Provided/The CW)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As we inch closer and closer to race day for the Indianapolis 500, Thursday’s third episode of “100 Days to Indy” can give viewers an early racing fix.

Episode 3 premieres at 9 p.m. Thursday on WISH-TV.

Thursday night’s episode, titled “California Dreamin,” visits IndyCar’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Stream earlier episodes of “100 Days to Indy” free on The CW website. Episode 3 will be available on the website on Friday.

