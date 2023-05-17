Watch Will Power, Agustin Canapino in ‘100 Days to Indy’ Thursday on WISH-TV!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just days from race day for the Indianapolis 500, Thursday’s fourth episode of “100 Days to Indy” will feature the season’s first three events and the first three winners of the IndyCar season.

The hourlong Episode 4 premieres at 9 p.m. Thursday on WISH-TV.

Thursday night’s episode, titled “Stay on Track,” features two preeminent teams, Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing.

Penske driver Will Power will be featured during the race at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama as he works toward another Indy 500 win in the race on May 28.

Another IndyCar driver to be featured in Episode 4 is Agustin Canapino, an Argentine.

Stream earlier episodes of “100 Days to Indy” free on The CW website. Episode 4 will be available on the website on Friday.