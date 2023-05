What Graham Rahal’s racing future may look like

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV Driver Analyst Graham Rahal is gearing up for his 16th Indianapolis 500 on May 28.

He’s been professionally racing for nearly 20 years.

Graham is in the final year of his contract with Rahal Letterman Lannigan Racing.

In the video, Rahal talked about the big decisions on the horizon for him to continue to race for his father, join another team, or possibly walk away from racing for good.

