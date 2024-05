Will Power spins out, crashes into the wall

Will Power of Australia, drives into a turn during a practice session for the IndyCar Grand Prix auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 10, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner’s day was cut short. Will Power lost control going around turn one and crashed his left side of his car into the wall. He completed 145 laps.

Power started in second for the 2024 Indy 500. On top of his win in 2018, he has also captured the pole position twice for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” in 2010 and in 2015.

This story will be updated.