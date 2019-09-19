Pacers players encouraged by Oladipo’s progress

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The new season tips off for the Indiana Pacers in just over a month, but Tuesday the team spent some time hitting the links.

The Pacers Foundation hosted its annual golf outing at Brickyard Crossing. Edmond Sumner was among the players on the course, as well as new teammates Malcolm Brogdon and Jeremy Lamb.

Players said they are encouraged by the updates on Victor Oladipo’s health.

“I heard he is doing well. I have seen the videos of him and stuff like that,” Sumner said. “Just knowing Victor’s character and how hard he works, I know he is probably way ahead of schedule.”

“He has a tremendous work ethic,” Lamb added about Oladipo. “I feel like he is going to push me to be better and to keep working. So it’s going to be exciting.”

“He is doing great,” Coach Nate McMillan said. “He is not playing live, but he is moving. Still in rehab phase with the trainers… I like what I see.”

The Blue and Gold preseason begins October 4 with the first of two games in India against Sacramento.