Negro Leagues Week kicks off at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday are kicking off its Negro Leagues Week at Victory Field to pay homage to the Negro Leagues in Indy.

The Indianapolis Indians open a homestand Tuesday against the Columbus Clippers. The teams are scheduled to face each other in seven games within six days. The Negro Leagues Week will last from Tuesday-Sunday, with both teams wearing special jerseys and caps to honor the week.

The Indians will wear jersey with Indianapolis ABCs baseball images that will be auctioned off at the end of Saturday night’s game. All proceeds will benefit Indianapolis Indians charities.

The Clippers will wear Columbus Blue Birds jerseys.

The ABCs jersey auction will begin Tuesday night and continue until the end of the seventh inning of the Saturday game. Text VICTORY to 79230 to bid.

Fans can load up on their favorite ballpark snacks with hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack, and popcorn all available for one buck at concessions.

Gates open: 6 p.m. | First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Each doubleheader game is a 7-inning affair.

Gates open: 12:30 p.m. | Game 1 first pitch: 1:05 p.m. | Game 2 first pitch: 30 minutes after Game 1 ends.

The specials include $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic drafts, and $5 premium and craft drafts.

Gates open: 6 p.m. | First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Fireworks will happen after the game.

Gates Open: 6 p.m. | First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Saturday game

Gates open: 6 p.m. | First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Children 14 and younger will receive a free hot dog, bag of chips, and Capri Sun juice pouch with price of admission.

Gates open: 12:30 p.m. | First pitch: 1:35 p.m.