NFL accepting bids to host combine beginning in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Football League will open bidding to host the annual NFL Scouting Combine, sources have confirmed to News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun.

Indianapolis has hosted the combine since 1987 and will continue to host the event through 2022.

The NFL’s decision to open bidding means a new city could be selected to host the event starting in 2023.

City officials confirmed to Calhoun they plan to bid to keep the combine in Indianapolis.