NFLPA calls for grass in all stadiums after Aaron Rodgers injury

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The head of the NFL players’ union has renewed the call using natural grass in all league stadiums, including Lucas Oil Stadium, after this week’s injury to Aaron Rodgers.

NFLPA Executive Director Lloyd Howell issued the statement two days after Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon four plays into his New York Jets debut.

“While we know there is an investment to making this change, there is a bigger cost to everyone in our business if we keep losing our best players to unnecessary injuries,” Howell said.

A statement from our Executive Director Lloyd Howell on #NFL field surfaces: pic.twitter.com/pPsfve8W6j — NFLPA (@NFLPA) September 13, 2023

The call comes less than one month after the Capital Improvement Board in Indianapolis voted to install a newer version of artificial field turf at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The board will pay $1.2 million to switch to Hellas Matrix Turf.

“We worked closely with the Colts to identify the best turf replacement options and are pleased that our winning bidder, Hellas Construction, will be providing us with a state-of-the-art field that will look great and provide the best surface for football,” Eric Neuberger, Stadium Director for Lucas Oil Stadium, told News 8 in August.

The new turf is set to be installed before the start of the 2024 NFL season.

Indianapolis is one of a handful of NFL locations that currently use what is known as slit film turf.

Monday’s Jets-Bills game was at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which had new, updated field turf installed before this NFL season started.