No. 21 Illinois runs away in 2nd half to sweep Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — No. 21 Illinois used a second-half offensive flurry to pull away from Purdue 79-62 for its fifth consecutive win.

Kofi Cockburn scored 22 points to lead the Fighting Illini on Tuesday night. Trent Frazier had 21.

Illinois swept the Boilermakers for the first time since 2008-09 and is off to its best start in Big Ten play since 2005-06.

Nojel Eastern led Purdue with 14 points as the Boilermakers’ 15-game winning streak in home conference games came to an end.

Illinois erased a 30-29 halftime deficit by scoring the first seven points of the second half and never trailed again.