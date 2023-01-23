Sports

PGA broadcaster Haskett joins SportsLocker to talk LIV Golf, new book

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8’s Charlie Clifford and PGA Tour broadcaster Will Haskett connected on SportsLocker Sunday for a conversation centering on LIV Golf’s groundbreaking television agreement with the CW Network.

Beginning next month, a total of 14 LIV events will be broadcast live on WISH-TV, including the Saturday and Sunday rounds of each tournament.

Haskett, an Indianapolis native, discusses the impact of the deal on American golf fans and also shares insight on his new book, “The Science of Golf,” which was released earlier this year.