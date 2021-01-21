Sports

Porzingis’ big night leads Mavericks past Pacers 124-112

Indiana Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon (7) goes to the basket against Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
by: Kyle Bloyd
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis posted season-high totals of 27 points and 12 rebounds, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 124-112 victory at Indiana.

Dallas was in control most of the game as it snapped a three-game losing streak against the short-handed Pacers.

Indiana has lost its last two by its two largest margins this season.

Malcolm Brogdon finished with 26 points and Domantas Sabonis had 25 points in Indiana’s first game with fans in the stands. Dallas took the lead for good on the final basket of the third quarter and pulled away with an 11-4 run in the fourth.

