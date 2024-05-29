Search
Report: Front Row Motorsports to buy charter from Stewart-Haas Racing

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 06: A general view of the NASCAR Cup Series logo during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 06, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
by: Josh Bode
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WISH) — Front Row Motorsports is planning to buy a third charter for the 2025 NASCAR season.

According to Motorsport.com, they confirmed that the charter will be from one of the four that Stewart-Hass Racing currently has.

Stewart-Haas Racing announced on Tuesday that they will end operations at the end of the current NASCAR season.

Josh Berry, Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson and Ryan Preece are the four drivers that Stewart-Hass Racing currently has.

