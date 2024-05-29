Report: Front Row Motorsports to buy charter from Stewart-Haas Racing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WISH) — Front Row Motorsports is planning to buy a third charter for the 2025 NASCAR season.
According to Motorsport.com, they confirmed that the charter will be from one of the four that Stewart-Hass Racing currently has.
Stewart-Haas Racing announced on Tuesday that they will end operations at the end of the current NASCAR season.
Josh Berry, Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson and Ryan Preece are the four drivers that Stewart-Hass Racing currently has.