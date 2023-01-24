Sports

Scott Rolen, Indiana native, elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Scott Rolen, the Indiana native who won eight Gold Gloves during his Major League Baseball career, has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. (Image Provided/Baseball Hall of Fame via Twitter)

NEW YORK (WISH) — Scott Rolen, the Indiana native who won eight Gold Gloves during his Major League Baseball career, has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Rolen appeared on 297 of the 389 (76.3%) ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. A player must receive 75% of the votes cast for election.

Rolen becomes the 18th third baseman elected to the Hall, the fewest of any position.

Rolen was a seven-time All-Star during his 18-year career with the Cardinals, Reds, Phillies and Blue Jays.

Rolen grew up in Jasper in southern Indiana, and won Indiana’s Mr. Baseball in 1993.

Rolen has served as the director of player development for the Indiana University baseball team.

Rolen was the only player selected by the writers for the 2023 Hall of Fame class.