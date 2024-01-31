Tamika Catchings named coach for NBA All-Star 2024 Panini Rising Star

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NBA revealed the 28 players set to shine in the 2024 Panini Rising Stars during NBA All-Star, plus naming Tamika Catchings as one of the coaches.

The Pacers took to X, the platform formally known as Twitter, Wednesday to make the special highlight.

Catchings is a 10-time WNBA All-Star and Indiana Fever legend. Catchings led the Fever to the 2012 WNBA championship and brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the Rising Stars. She joins Jalen Rose and Detlef Schrempf as honorary coaches for this showcase of up-and-coming basketball talent.

The event will feature a mini-tournament with four teams and three games on Friday, Feb. 16, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. There is also an interesting twist to the game. Each game will end with a made basket or free throw instead of the clock running out.