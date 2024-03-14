The Zone Extra: March 14, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV brings you even more central Indiana high school sports coverage each week with “The Zone Extra.”

On this week’s show, complete coverage of the regional round of the boys basketball state tournament.

In the coaches corner, Sports 8’s Andrew Chernoff is joined by Carmel boys track and field head coach Ken Browner for a conversation. Browner is retiring at the end of the season after 14 years with the Greyhounds and 37 years overall of coaching high school track in Indiana.

Plus, the athlete of the week feature spotlights Ben Davis junior Mark Zackery. Last fall, Zackery helped lead the Giants to a football state championship. This month he is looking to propel Ben Davis to a second-straight basketball state title.

Also, Angela Moryan has the story of Laschelle Hatcher, who made history as the first female to referee a boys regional game in the state tournament.