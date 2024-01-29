US Open brings professional bowling to Indianapolis for third year in a row

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Championship Bowling returns to Indianapolis as the Professional Bowlers Association makes a tour stop this week.

It’s the third year the U.S. Open has made Indy home. Pre-tournament qualifying was over the weekend. The main event started on Monday with a field of 108 bowlers looking to qualify for head-to-head matches later in the week.

The United States Bowling Congress operates the tournament at Royal Pin Woodland on the city’s north side.

Tournament Director Gary Brown says the venue has been a great host.

“It’s been a partner with us for many years,” Brown said. They’re just a great center to operate all of our events … the staff here at the center, they’re just great to work with … This is one of the most premier, prestige centers in the country.”

After three days of qualifiers, the field will be cut down to 36 bowlers.

On Thursday, qualifying play continues, and the field will be cut to 24. That same evening three rounds of Round Robin play begin, going into Friday night. They will determine who advances to Sunday’s final round.

A local player, Zach Weidman, grew up playing at Woodland. It’s the fourth time he’s competed in the U.S. Open.

He looks forward to having a bit of home-field advantage. He’s never been able to make it past Thursday’s qualifiers

“I’m hoping to make this the breakthrough,” Weidman said. “If I just could make the top 24 and then get to match play, anything can happen and hopefully make a run to make the TV show [on Sunday].”

Saturday, the PBA Elite League will play team matches, taking a break from tournament action.

Then on Sunday, the top five bowlers will compete for the $100,000 prize and the PBA green jacket.

The event is already set to return in 2025. The Women’s U.S. Open will also be coming to Indianapolis for the first time in a few years this June.

Robyn Graves is another tournament director and is heavily involved with the development of the women’s game.

She says the city’s support for the sport is amazing.

“A very large bowling community here in Indy,” Graves said. “A lot of support for all of our major events … The energy in the center gets electric. So Indy tends to show up and show out when we are here.”

The U.S. Open Finals start Sunday at 4 p.m. Admission is sold out.

Fans looking for tickets can buy them at the door at Woodland for the rounds leading up to Sunday. Tickets for Saturday’s team matches are also still available online.