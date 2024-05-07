UIndy adds women’s triathlon, bowling for 2024-25 school year

The word Greyhounds is displayed in signage at Nicoson Hall on the campus of the University of Indianapolis. UIndy is adding two new NCAA varsity women's sports. (Provided Photo/UIndy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The University of Indianapolis has announced the addition of two new NCAA varsity women’s sports.

UIndy will offer women’s triathlon and women’s bowling beginning with the 2024-25 school year.

The Division II school now has 13 NCAA-sponsored women’s sports and 25 sports overall.

Women’s triathlon

UIndy President Dr. Tanuja Singh says the triathlon complements existing programs.

“We are excited about the addition of women’s triathlon alongside our renowned championship cross country and swimming programs,” Singh said in a release. “Women’s triathlon continues to enjoy dynamic growth as an emerging NCAA sport throughout the country.”

The school says the addition of the women’s triathlon is made possible through the USA Triathlon Foundation Women’s Emerging Sports Grant, which is given to certain NCAA member schools to “develop, implement and sustain” the sport at the varsity level.

UIndy is the 43rd school to add women’s triathlon and the second Great Lakes Valley Conference member to sponsor the sport.

Tim Yount, chief sport development officer for USA Triathlon, says the organization is excited to see the sport grow at the college level.

“UIndy Athletics has a proven track record of success,” Yount said. “We anticipate the Greyhounds becoming one of our top programs.”

Women’s bowling

Adding women’s bowling means the school now fields teams in all 24 GLVC sports. UIndy becomes the seventh GLVC school to sponsor women’s bowling.

“It’s time,” Singh said in a release. “We embrace the opportunity to join our GLVC colleagues and create new competitive opportunities to engage, enrich and empower these future student-athletes.”

Andrea Walker, UIndy’s senior woman administrator, embraces the continued advancement of women’s sports.

“This is an exciting time at the University of Indianapolis,” Walker said. “An opportunity to bring Women’s sports further to the forefront … We are in a great location to help bring these emerging sports to the national stage and provide increased athletic opportunities for women at UIndy. Today is a very special day to be a Greyhound!”

The school is already searching for head coaches for the teams.