UIndy’s Toriano Clinton receives special invite to Colts rookie camp

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Toriano Clinton, a University of Indianapolis running back from Chicago, Illinois received a special invitation to Colts rookie minicamp in May, according to a tweet made by UIndy Football Sunday.

Clinton, weighing in at 197 lbs and 5 feet 9 inches tall, is UIndy’s all-time leader in many categories, having a record-breaking season in 2022. Clinton is the program’s all-time leader in total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, kickoff returns, and broke the school’s career mark during at Ohio Dominican on September 24.

Clinton was also a two-time Academic All-American and earned a bachelor’s degree in Sport Management from UIndy.