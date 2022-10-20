Sports

UIndy’s Toriano Clinton Jr. proves nay-sayers wrong with record-breaking year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The University of Indianapolis Greyhounds have a new top dog in the football record books. Running back Toriano Clinton Jr. now has broken five program records this year and has his sights set on continued greatness in the future.

“If you watch a game, you see it. He can make any run turn into a touchdown,” offensive lineman Austin Keele said.

Clinton has been unstoppable this season. The senior from Chicago is already closing in on 1,000 yards after only six games. He’s also eclipsed 200 yards in two separate games this year alone.

He’s electric, explosive, and everybody we play is like where did you get that guy?” head coach Chris Keevers said.

“We were in a game, and they (the opposing defense) couldn’t figure out what was going on. He just kept running all over them, and they were asking questions, yelling at each other, and they had no answers.” Keele said with a big grin.

Clinton’s been so good, he now holds the Greyhound record for rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns – two of which haven’t been touched in nearly 10 years.

“The record means a lot to me because it shows that my work is paying off,” Clinton said. “I consider myself a shadow player, so it’s nice to be seen for what I can do and actually have people believe and have faith in me.”

Clinton’s talent didn’t start to explode until his senior year of high school. By then, the big schools had already moved on. Clinton felt overlooked. He turned that into motivation to become one of the top Division II backs in the country.

“All my life I’ve been told what I can and can’t do. ‘You’re too small.’ Occasionally it’s ‘You’re too young. You’ll never be able to do this. There’s someone better than you ahead of you,’” Clinton said. “That’s kind of one thing I stand by. No one’s going to control me but me. You set your own barriers. You break your own barriers. It’s up to you only you.

The next barrier he aims to break is being one of the few Division II players to make an NFL roster. His 4.4 speed will certainly help.

“I’m hoping to take it to the league. I think I have a really good shot especially if I keep going strong and believe in the process and the program,” Clinton said.

“He’s still the best kid on the team – the most polite, the best dude. He’s just a wonderful guy to be around,” Keevers said. “He’s fun to coach.”

“I can’t wait to watch him to see where his career goes – for UIndy, and beyond that,” Keele said.

Clinton has a good chance at breaking two more records – total points and total all-purpose yards – before the season is over.