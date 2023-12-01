Why a busy sports Saturday in Indiana just got even crazier

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen, left, talks with quarterback Gardner Minshew, right, during a timeout in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NFL announced on Thursday that the Indianapolis Colts’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a couple weeks will be played on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. EDT.

The announcement came when the NFL revealed its final schedule for Week 15.

Indianapolis though still has two more games before its game the Steelers (7-4). The Colts (6-5) play the Titans (4-7) in Nashville this Sunday before facing the Bengals (5-6) in Cincinnati on Dec. 10.

The Colts playing on that Saturday (Dec. 16) makes it the latest major sporting event taking place in the Hoosier state that day.

Earlier that afternoon, the Indiana University men’s basketball team hosts the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks. Tip-off is set for 12:30 p.m. EDT inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The last time the Hoosiers hosted the Jayhawks in Bloomington, Indiana, was during the 1994-95 season.

IU did play the Jayhawks last year in Lawrence, Kansas, falling 84-62.

Meanwhile, later in the day on Dec. 16, there is a monster showdown between the top two teams in men’s college basketball.

No. 1 Purdue faces No. 2 Arizona at 4:30 p.m. inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup is part of the Indy Classic.

It will be the first meeting between the Boilermakers and the Wildcats since they faced each other in the Battle 4 Atlantis back in Nov. 2017. Purdue won that meeting 89-64 over the then-No. 2-ranked Wildcats.

The two-game Indy Classic inside the arena kicks off with Ball State facing Indiana State at 1:45 p.m.

In addition to the Colts, IU, and Purdue games, IUPUI men’s basketball plays at home on Dec. 16 when it hosts Lindenwood at 12 p.m.

Of course, there will be plenty of high school basketball that same day as well.

It definitely will be a day that Indiana sports fans will not soon forget. If you’re not at one of the games, there is a good chance you’ll spend a lot of your time that afternoon on your couch watching your teams.