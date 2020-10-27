A chilly and gloomy afteroon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cloudy and gloomy Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid-40s to start the day. There is the chance of a stray shower or sprinkle Tuesday afternoon. Highs will struggle to make it to 50°. On Tuesday night, a few light showers are possible with lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday will be the best we see all week with highs approaching 60° with partly sunny skies! Showers will arrive late in the evening with what is now tropical storm Zeta. There could be some heavy rain Thursday. Showers will remain steady through the afternoon with highs cooling to the lower 50s. We could see upwards of 1.50″ to 3″ in southern Indiana from Zeta by the end of the day Thursday.

Friday will be a dry and sunny day with highs in the lower to mid-50s. Cool and dry through the weekend with Halloween being dry and chilly. Highs will top out in the mid-50s with a mix of sun and clouds.